HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) vs. Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Financial Analysis

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HG and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 13.83 $95.72 million $0.81 31.30

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Essential Properties Realty Trust 41.58% 4.93% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HG and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $31.07, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

