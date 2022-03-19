Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £95,046.72 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($123,597.82).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Warren East bought 20,422 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($30,540.05).

On Thursday, December 23rd, Warren East bought 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($30,583.33).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 93.18 ($1.21) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.04) to GBX 177 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

