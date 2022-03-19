Stephen Pearce Purchases 4 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Pearce bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,736 ($48.58) per share, with a total value of £149.44 ($194.33).

Stephen Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84).

AAL stock opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($47.91) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,539.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,099.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

