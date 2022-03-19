Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.91. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281,768 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 55,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $762,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

