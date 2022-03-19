Brokers Issue Forecasts for GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE GCP opened at $31.21 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,072,000 after purchasing an additional 223,294 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,319,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after buying an additional 2,850,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,570,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,231,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

