Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,030

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,447.14 ($31.82).

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,065.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,346.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33). The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.25.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

