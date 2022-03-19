Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.29) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 736 ($9.57) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 649.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 935.48. Ceres Power has a one year low of GBX 481.20 ($6.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 23.66 and a quick ratio of 23.28. The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

