Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.34 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 113,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

