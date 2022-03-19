Cowen Upgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to “Outperform”

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LLNW. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

