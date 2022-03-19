Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Sector Perform

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $258.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $271.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $261.32 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $270.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.