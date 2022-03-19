NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$14.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

