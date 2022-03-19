Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLFGet Rating) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.50.

Shares of SLF opened at C$70.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$62.00 and a one year high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.83.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.