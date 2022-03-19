Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.50.

Shares of SLF opened at C$70.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 11.27 and a current ratio of 11.91. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$62.00 and a one year high of C$74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.83.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

