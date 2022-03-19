Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQGet Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.33.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$36.92.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

