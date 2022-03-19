Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.48 and last traded at $57.75. 11,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,880,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Specifically, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

