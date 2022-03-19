DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $3.60 to $2.40. The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $2.08. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 77,834 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DouYu International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 397,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 180,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $752.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.93.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

