Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $20.40. Guess? shares last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 82,793 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.09.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Guess? by 4,938.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after acquiring an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Guess? in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,512,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

