ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICF International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 96,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.46. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

