AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,940,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 20,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

