Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000.

NASDAQ:ARIZU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13. Arisz Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

