Insider Buying: National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Buys 55,440 Shares of Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 55,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £130,838.40 ($170,140.96).

NEX stock opened at GBX 240.40 ($3.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25. National Express Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 183.70 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.80 ($4.39). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 241.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 290 ($3.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.37).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

