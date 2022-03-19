Jack Callaway Acquires 2,500 Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) Stock

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) insider Jack Callaway bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £22,475 ($29,226.27).

ERM stock opened at GBX 919 ($11.95) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 909.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 974.22. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 810 ($10.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($14.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 78.55.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Tuesday.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.