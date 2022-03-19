Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Insider Sells £35,399.90 in Stock

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 368.20 ($4.79) on Friday. Vesuvius plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 425.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 461.68. The company has a market capitalization of £998.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

