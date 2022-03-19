Nicholas Shott Acquires 1,784 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott purchased 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 639 ($8.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 648.06. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a PE ratio of -13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

