JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€29.20” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been given a €29.20 ($32.09) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.06 ($44.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a one year high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

