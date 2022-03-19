JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($25.71) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €18.50 ($20.33) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($17.58) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.54 ($21.47).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

