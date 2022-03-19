Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 in the last three months.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

