NIKE (NKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect NIKE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $131.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.18 and its 200-day moving average is $155.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.