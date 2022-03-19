Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GPK. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

