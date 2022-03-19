MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will announce $316.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $310.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,707 shares of company stock worth $327,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in MoneyGram International by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

