K-Bro Linen Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

KBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, K-Bro Linen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.13.

TSE KBL opened at C$31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.24. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$29.69 and a twelve month high of C$47.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is presently 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

