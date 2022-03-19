$153.11 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $153.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $84.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $626.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $640.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,348.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,216.24. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94 shares of company stock valued at $108,414. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

