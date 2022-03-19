Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Decreases By 14.9%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ AY opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -676.92%.

AY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

