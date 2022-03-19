Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 11464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KZR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $766.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.25.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

