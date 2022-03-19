Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €84.90 to €83.40. The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $33.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 110 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

