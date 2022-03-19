Elite Education Group International Limited’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 24th

Elite Education Group International’s (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Thursday, March 24th. Elite Education Group International had issued 750,000 shares in its IPO on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ EEIQ opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. Elite Education Group International has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elite Education Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.