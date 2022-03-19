FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anhui Conch Cement in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anhui Conch Cement’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

