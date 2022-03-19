Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PLX opened at $1.05 on Friday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

