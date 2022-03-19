Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

