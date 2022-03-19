Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
NYSE GSBD opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34.
Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
