Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $62,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,243 shares of company stock worth $1,954,992 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

