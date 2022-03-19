AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

Shares of ATRC opened at $66.36 on Friday. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

