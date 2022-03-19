Beacon (BECN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,944.00

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $709,494.06 and $13,944.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

