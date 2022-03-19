Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.71

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 3,342 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $756.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.17.
Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.
