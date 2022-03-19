Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.71

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 3,342 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

