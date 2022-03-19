Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 640 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

