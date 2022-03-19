Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.86

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.86 and traded as high as $27.57. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 6,210 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
