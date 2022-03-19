XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.22

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $30.53. XOMA shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 79,240 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.35 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 222.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

