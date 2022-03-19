Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

ISDR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 6,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $11,624,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

