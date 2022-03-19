Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $625,000 in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBHB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period.

IBHB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 3,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

