Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89. 300,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 96,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price target on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87.

Fury Gold Mines Limited is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury intends to grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries.

