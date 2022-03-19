SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Down 2.7%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 95,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 228,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The firm has a market cap of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 104,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

