IDE Group (LON:IDE) Shares Up 2.4%

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 38,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 357,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The company has a market cap of £5.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multiprotocol label switching, local and wide area network, and wireless services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony, contact center, and unified communication; network and connectivity services, including MPLS network, cloud connectivity, LAN/WAN, and wireless services; managed services include remote monitoring, systems management, onsite support, field, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, build and configure, deploy, manage, refresh and upgrade, redeploy, and retire.

